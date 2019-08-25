Two people are dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide in Clare County.
On Sunday, August 25, it was reported that a woman had been shot and children were inside the home on C’Dale Road in Hayes Township, Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
The person who called 911 said they were getting the children out of the house and the children were taken to a safe place, deputies said.
Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter, believing a man was inside the home and armed.
Southbound US-127 was shutdown because of the proximity to the home, deputies said.
Deputies tried to make contact with the man inside but failed. A robot was sent into the home and confirmed the man dead inside the house.
A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both from Harrison, were found dead.
The case is still under investigation, but investigators believe the man shot his wife before killing himself.
