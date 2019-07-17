A local pastor accused of exploiting an elderly person has been charged.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Pastor Raymond Vliet.
Vliet, pastor of Old Beth-el general Baptist Church in Mt. Morris Township, faces charges of embezzling 20-to-50-thousand dollars from a vulnerable adult and committing a financial transaction without consent.
Sheriff Robert Pickell said the investigation started after a loan officer noticed something suspicious. Pickell said that happened when Vliet, who had power of attorney for a 91-year-old parishioner and his wife, went to a credit union to get a loan for a pontoon.
The loan officer denied the loan request, and while researching, found Vliet also had power of attorney for other members of the church, Pickell said. That’s when she called the Elder Abuse Task Force.
Pickell said that when the credit union turned down the loan, the pastor went to another place, and did secure a loan. He also got a loan for another vehicle when he learned the 91-year-old man’s vehicle couldn’t pull the pontoon.
When a welfare check was done at the victim’s house, Pickell said officials noticed some things that just weren’t right.
Pickell said Vliet has bonded out but said others may be charged.
Pickell also said there may be more victims.
