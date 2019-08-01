Two people were rescued after they fell into the Saginaw River Thursday evening.
It happened near the Rust Street Bridge in Saginaw shortly before 7 p.m.
Saginaw City Fire and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department were en route to the scene.
Before crews arrived, the two people were rescued by a pontoon boat, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
Everyone is OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.