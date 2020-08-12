Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced that his department plans to locate and assist 23 children who are considered off the gird.
Swanson said members of law enforcement throughout the county will meet on Friday, Aug. 14 to locate each child and make sure they are fine.
The children that they are attempting to locate are children under 17. Swanson said some of the children missed a lot of school and others come from broken homes.
Swanson said this is the third consecutive year Genesee County has participated in this kind of sting.
Swanson said he plans to update residents on Friday at 8 p.m. on the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
