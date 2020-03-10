Pot plants and butane cartridges found dumped on the side of the road, now officials are trying to track down who did it.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of several bags of pot plants, along with a truckload of soil dumped near Deford.
The Tuscola County Road Commission also said bags of used butane cartridges were found near Mayville.
The sheriff’s office is asking if you have any idea where they came from to give them a call, 989-673-8161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.