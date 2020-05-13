Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is putting to rest rumors of a resident feeding kittens to a snake.
"What he did here was light a firestorm, but had nothing backing it. He never had a snake, never fed it," Swanson said.
Officers began investigating after getting a tip and a photo of a kitten allegedly being fed to a snake.
Swanson said when deputies arrived at the unnamed man's door on Friday, he told them he knew he had screwed up.
A search and several interviews turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.
The sheriff said the man takes in kittens and finds them homes across the state.
The man also posted a new video with the backing of law enforcement.
"He wanted to put his story out there. He wanted to put it out there that he himself apologizes. He did it out of pure ignorance and stupidity," Swanson said.
Swanson said deputies did another search on Tuesday and found a kitten the man had taken in. He gave the kitten to law enforcement to take to animal control to find it a good home.
