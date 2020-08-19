Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson released more information and names related to last Friday’s GHOST Sting Operation.
According to Swanson, eight people from the Mid-Michigan area were arrested and are awaiting charges.
Matthew Hyde, a Burton Firefighter, and Union President were among the eight arrested, according to Swanson. He was found with two guns, a police badge, and other identification that was not related to his actual job.
Swanson said they located Hyde through two separate police chatter groups trying to speak with a 14-year-old girl.
Swanson said one man, Thomas Trinklien was found with more than 1,000 child pornographic images on him when he was arrested in March.
Swanson said Trinklien is being charged with 16 felonies and expects more charges soon.
“Human trafficking is the fastest-growing enterprise in the world today,” Swanson said.
Swanson is urging families to make it their business to be in other people’s business if they care. He feels this will help cut down on human trafficking.
