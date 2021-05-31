Deputies of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Curtis Road on May 30.
The incident was reported as a rollover pin-in crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Pontiac G6 were involved in the collision.
The Jeep, driven by Kirsten Franzel, 17-years-old, was traveling west on E. Curtis Road. The Pontiac G6, driven by a 22-year-old female from Lansing, was traveling north on Sheridan Road when it was struck on the driver side door.
Franzel died at the scene due to her injuries. The driver of the Pontiac was transported to Ascension at St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
