The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a Tuscola County Road Commission truck was hit by a semi-truck on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at around 9:30 a.m. at Bay City Forestville Road and Grassmere Road.
Sheriff Glen Skrent said a Tuscola County Road Commission truck was eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road when the 53-year-old driver, who is from Unionville, began to turn north onto Grassmere.
As he did, a semi-truck, driven by a 24-year-old Bay City man, attempted to pass the road commission truck, striking it, the sheriff reports.
That caused the road commission truck to roll onto its side, and the semi-truck to leave the road, hitting a utility pole and tree.
After the semi-truck hit the pole, a power line to fall on truck, trapping the driver until the wire could be safely removed.
Both drivers had minor injuries, Skrent reports.
