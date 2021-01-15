A 29-year-old woman is dead following a traffic crash in Lapeer County Friday morning.
It happened at 8:17 a.m. on Van Dyke (M-53), south of Bowers Road in Imlay City.
Megan Griffith, 29, of Ruth, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent south on Van Dyke when she crossed the centerline and partially entered the northbound lane, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The front driver’s side of Griffith’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a 2006 International 7500 series truck that was traveling northbound, the sheriff’s office said.
Griffith’s vehicle rotated before coming to a rest in a ditch.
An off-duty Lapeer County EMS paramedic encountered the collision and was able to free Griffith from her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding Griffith was unresponsive.
The paramedic began CPR, which was continued to McLaren in Lapeer.
At the hospital, Griffith succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The other driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, call Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.