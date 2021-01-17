A 36-year-old woman from Croswell was injured in a personal injury traffic crash according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call on Jan. 17 around 11:55 a.m. for a personal injury traffic crash in Fremont TWP. at the intersection of Todd Road and E. Galbraith Line.
A 23-year-old female and 24-year-old male from Grand Blanc was southbound on Todd Road north of E. Galbraith Line Road in a 2011 Ford Edge. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign and hit a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse at the intersection of Todd and Galbraith Line Road that was westbound on E. Galbraith Line Road making a turn south on Todd Road according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The Traverse was being operated by the 36-year-old woman. The Croswell female was transported by EMS for treatment of injuries to Port McLaren Hospital according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The airbags did deploy, and all subjects involved were wearing seatbelts.
