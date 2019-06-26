A northern Michigan sheriff’s deputy is searching for his rifle after he drove off with is on top of patrol car.
Sometime between May 15 and 20, a Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputy placed his weapon on top of his patrol car while adjusting equipment inside, Undersheriff David Wagner said.
The deputy forgot about his rifle and drove off, continuing patrol duties, according to Wagner.
When the deputy realized his mistake, he went back but couldn’t find the rifle.
The sheriff’s office is asking for help finding the rifle, and if you or someone you know found the gun return it to their office.
The weapon is a .223 caliber rifle anyone with information can call (231) 258-8686.
