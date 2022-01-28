The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect after investigating multiple larcenies.
On Thursday, deputies investigated multiple burglaries and larcenies that happened within south Oregon Township and north Elba Township. The sheriff’s office has determined these incidents happened between about 10 p.m. on Wednesday and continued into early Friday morning.
A man about six feet tall and medium build approached a residence on foot. Surveillance footage from a residence did capture an image of the suspect.
An unattached barn was entered in on Oregon Road and about $7,000 worth of tools were stolen from this property. An unlocked vehicle and enclosed trailer near the barn were entered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Near the intersection of McDowell and Indian Road, an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway was entered and searched with nothing stolen. Three unlocked vehicles and a barn were entered in on Bassett Road in Lapeer. A seat heater was stolen from a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is asking residents to lock all their vehicles, barns, and buildings.
