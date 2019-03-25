The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be cautious of discarded plastic bottles as they may have residue of methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office said the chemicals to make the drug are mixed in a two-liter pop bottle.
When the drug user gets the meth out of the plastic bottle, they discard it in ditches or yards.
The sheriff’s office said if the bottle is picked up, the chemicals inside can be re-active and cause an explosion or fire.
Anyone who finds a plastic bottle with a milky substance at the bottom of it should leave it alone and contact the sheriff’s office or local police department.
