A 63-year-old Unionville man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck during a crash Wednesday morning.
It happened at 7:40 a.m. at M-24/M-46 in Indianfields Township in Tuscola County.
A 47-year-old Ubly man was traveling westbound on M-46 operating a 2001 Kenworth tanker hauling 12,000 pounds of milk, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver of the tanker failed to stop at the traffic signal and struck a southbound M-24 driver, the sheriff’s office said.
The southbound driver, the 63-year-old Unionville man, was ejected from his 2012 white Ford F-150 upon impact, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not believe the Unionville man was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.