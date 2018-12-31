Investigators are trying to determine what caused a plane crash on Beaver Island that killed at least one person.
At 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, first responders received a report about a loud explosion in the area of Peaine Township Airport.
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office said after an extensive search, responders found a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine plane that crashed in a heavily wooded area on Beaver Island.
The victim was identified as Donald Stuart Falik, a 72-year-old man from Charlotte. He was the only person inside the plane when it crashed.
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, FAA, and NTSB are investigating this crash.
