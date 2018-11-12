The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash on M-52 Monday night.
Investigators said a semi was backing into a drive at around 5:50 p.m., across the roadway on M-52, just north of St. Charles, when a Chevy Malibu struck the side of the trailer.
The roof of the Malibu was torn off and the car traveled under the semi, Saginaw County Sheriff Lt. Miguel Gomez said.
The driver of the Malibu, now identified as 69-year-old Marjorie Sue Dupis, from Swan Creek Township, died as a result.
The driver of the semi is a 33-year-old Swan Creek Township man.
The Nov. 12 crash remains under investigation at this time.
