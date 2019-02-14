The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School.
The threat was found written on a wall in the restroom Thursday morning. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call from school officials about 10 a.m.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the school to assess the threat level and help ensure safety to students and staff.
The school was cleared by deputies and K-9 Baki and nothing was located, the sheriff’s office said.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Sanilac County Detective Bureau at 810-648-5663.
