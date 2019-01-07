An Ogemaw County teacher sent an email to his coworkers before taking his own life, according to Arenac County Sheriff Jim Mosciski.
His coworkers notified 911 after receiving the email. It is unclear what the email said.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the situation early Monday morning.
Although the teacher taught in Ogemaw County, he lived in Arenac County. That is where his death took place, Mosciski said.
The sheriff said he had investigators at the teacher’s home Monday night.
Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools sent a letter home to parents informing them of the teacher’s sudden death.
“Law enforcement is in the process of investigating this matter,” Superintendent Joseph Perrera said.
Perrera said support is available for students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.