A Mid-Michigan teacher sent an email to his coworkers before taking his own life, according to Arenac County Sheriff Jim Mosciski.
And now we’re getting a look at just how many victims there may have been.
Kevin Schutte's coworkers notified 911 after receiving the email. The email admitted to sexual misconduct and in it Schutte said he was going to take his own life because of what he had done, Mosciski said.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the situation early Monday morning.
Although the teacher taught in Iosco County, he lived in Arenac County. That is where his Sunday night death took place, Mosciski said.
The sheriff said he had investigators at the teacher’s home Monday night where they retrieved computers and other devices that may help in their investigation.
Schutte also left behind a list of 15 potential victims, the sheriff said.
All of the potential victims are male, according to Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre. He said all the supposed acts occurred in the Au Gres area, and officials do not believe there are any victims in the Whittemore-Prescott district.
Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools sent a letter home to parents informing them of the teacher’s sudden death.
“Law enforcement is in the process of investigating this matter,” Superintendent Joseph Perrera said.
Perrera said support is available for students and staff.
Names of the potential victims were in the email, and authorities are in the process of contacting them, according to McIntyre.
