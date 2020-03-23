A 20-year-old Ithaca man is dead after he was ejected from an ATV over the weekend.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on March 22 in Gratiot County's Hamilton Township.
The crash happened on E. Fillmore Road between Wisner and McClelland Road.
Adam Klein was driving the ATV when he struck a tree, causing him to get ejected, the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said.
Klein died from his injuries.
He was found by friends who reported he did not come back to a residence in the area which he had left, the sheriff's office said.
Klein was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol and speed appear to be factors, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
