The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an I-675 crash that killed one man.

Deputies were sent to the crash on I-675, near N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw, on Monday, Feb. 8 at 5:23 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 50-year-old man from Harbor Beach was stopped in the right lane.

A 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 24-year-old man from Midland, was heading north when it struck the Grand Prix from behind, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Grand Prix died at the scene.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

