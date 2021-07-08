A married couple is dead following a crash in Midland County.
It happened at the intersection of N. Sturgeon Road and E. Shaffer Road in Mills Township about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
Lawrence Malnar, 69, of Gladwin County, was driving a green 2002 Ford F-150 westbound on E. Shaffer Road when he stopped at the stop sign for N. Sturgeon Road. He then failed to yield the right of way and was struck on the driver’s side by a black 1997 Ford L-Series dump truck that was heading northbound on N. Sturgeon Road, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Malnar was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 75-year-old Janet Malnar, was in critical condition and taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland where she later died.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The sheriff's office is waiting for toxicology reports to determine the cause of the crash.
