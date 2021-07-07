The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sexual exploitation of a woman with special needs.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said a 21-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a young teen was living with a 43-year-old individual. Swanson said the woman was trafficked to at least 15 men.
"Fifteen men came and had sex with this special needs little girl. This message is to those 15. We've got her phone. We know who she communicated with. We know who came to have sex with her," Swanson said.
Investigators learned about the incident from a nurse at a local hospital.
The sheriff said this incident was connected to other cases and promised further updates on this investigation.
