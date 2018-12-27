An elderly couple was found dead on Christmas in what investigators suspect is a murder-suicide.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office believes the husband killed his wife, called 911 to report her death and then killed himself.
That call happened just before 3:30 a.m., Saginaw County Sheriff Lt. Miguel Gomez said.
The two bodies were found in the 2300 block of S. Hemlock Road in Richland Township, Gomez said.
The wife was 76-years-old and the husband was 78-years-old, Gomez said.
