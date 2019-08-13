The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft from a cemetery.
The suspect stole an air conditioner from the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro about 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
The suspect is believed to have a large tattoo on his right hand, the sheriff's office said.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding the theft, you are asked to contact Deputy Ramirez at Jramirez@tuscolacounty.org or 989-673-8161 ext. 4040.
