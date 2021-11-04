The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the individual or individuals responsible for damaging multiple pilling machines at Michigan Sugar’s Meade Township piling ground.
Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 4, police say someone, or multiple people, went into the piling ground on Limerick Road in Meade Township and damaged or disabled three of the four piling machines.
The damages were expected to cost thousands of dollars to fix, but all of the machines are running again, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone has any information on this act, they can call the sheriff’s office at 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.
