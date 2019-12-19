The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying two women.
One of the woman is wanted for questioning in regards to a retail fraud and the other woman was with her, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office also posted a photo of the vehicle the women left in.
If you can help with the case you are asked to contact the case deputy at 989-779-3354.
