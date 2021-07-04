The Oakland county sheriff is looking for witnesses of a hit and run that left a 17-year-old Pontiac boy in critical condition.
The collision occurred around 8:52 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Houston and Lull streets in Pontiac.
The boy was operating a 1993 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 eastbound on Houston street when there was a collision with a Zhejiang Leike motorcycle traveling in the same direction. The operator of the Zhejiang left the scene and has not been identified.
Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Harley was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac where he is in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office is also looking for witnesses of a separate collision that occurred around 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.
A 14-year-old boy was critically injured after losing control of the Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle he was driving on South Jessie street near Auburn avenue.
The boy was not wearing a helmet, and the bike was not equipped or registered for use on public streets. It is unknown how fast the motorcycle was traveling.
The boy was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.
Any witnesses with information on either of the crashes are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4911.
