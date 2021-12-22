A Lakefield Township man is dead after the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said he was hit by a pickup truck while pouring gas into his vehicle on the side of the road.
It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 on S. Merrill Road near Nelson Road in Lakefield Township.
Henry Joseph Eaton, 65, was parked on the northbound shoulder of S. Merrill Road. He was pouring gas into his vehicle when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old Marion Township boy, the sheriff’s office said.
Eaton died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.