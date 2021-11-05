A 67-year-old man was killed in a single engine plane crash in Clare County’s Hayes Township on Friday.
Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, along with Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the crash in the area of Rosina and Townline about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Upon arrival, the lone occupant – the 67-year-old pilot – was found deceased, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
