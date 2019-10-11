A man on a riding lawn mower died after a crash with an SUV on Thursday.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. on Clare Avenue near Stockwell in Clare County's Hayes Township.
The crash happened between a white colored 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe - driven by 46-year-old Robert Lange, of Harrison - that was traveling southbound on Clare Avenue and a riding lawn mower - operated by 51-year-old Michael Storms, of Harrison - traveling northbound on Clare Avenue, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
Storms died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
