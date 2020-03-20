Volunteers at the Saginaw County Commission on Aging delivered meals to the area’s elderly on Friday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those deliveries have ramped up higher than ever.
“We’re seeing an increase in demand for those services that are currently in our at-risk population,” said Jessica Sargent, director of the Saginaw County Commission on Aging.
Sargent said on average they deliver about 800 meals a day throughout the county.
But with elderly residents being advised to remain homebound, she said demand has reached even higher than that.
However, that’s when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department stepped in.
“We have two deputies coming over. They’re going to serve about 80 meals a day for a couple of weeks. So we’re very grateful for that support,” Sargent said.
“They’re the most at-risk with this COVID-19, obviously. And so they’re having a difficult time. Even if they wanted to get out, some of them are very fearful to come out. And from a health perspective, we don’t want them to,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
Federspiel said this is not the first time his department has assisted the commission. He said in the past, they have used their vehicles to help deliver meals in snowstorms.
Which is why Federspiel said they didn’t hesitate to offer their services again.
“We are here to maintain the rule of law and still provide a service to our citizens. This is just an extension of our protect and serve. It’s the service part of protect and serve,” Federspiel said.
