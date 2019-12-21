Deputies in Bay County are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked.
The sheriff’s office said over the past few days there have been a large number of vehicle break-ins across the county.
Most of the vehicles targeted were unlocked.
Residents should also take out any valuable items in their vehicle overnight, especially firearms, the sheriff’s office said.
