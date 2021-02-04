The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Spencer Jonathon Hooks.
He has been missing and was last seen in the Flint area about a week ago.
Hooks is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Hooks was last seen in the Flint area possibly with a woman and a young child. If anyone has any information, please call 810-257-3422.
