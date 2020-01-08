The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating Robert Albert Griswold.
The 51-year-old was last seen Nov. 28 in Pontiac.
Griswold has schizophrenia, suicidal tendencies, and a history of drug abuse, the sheriff's office said.
He had sought treatment at a local treatment center prior to his disappearance, but checked himself out before Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information.
