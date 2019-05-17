Chad, missing man with Down Syndrome
(Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office)

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing man with Down Syndrome.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a man named Chad in the Blanchard area.

He was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17 in the 11000 West Walton Road area.

He was wearing a red zip-up Abercrombie sweatshirt, sweat pants, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000 or 911.

