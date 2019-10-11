The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a "prowler" in the Rochester Hills and Troy area.
The suspect has been described as a male about 20-years-old. He has a thin build, short hair, and a possible goatee.
He is believed to have been involved in multiple incidents in the area dating back to March 2019, the sheriff's office said.
In most cases, the suspect was caught looking into windows or back sliding doors before running off.
Some of the incidents have been captured on home security cameras.
In July, the suspect entered a home twice in the city of Troy where he touched a female's leg before running out of the home, the sheriff's office said.
Since the first incident was reported in March 2019, there have been five confirmed reports in the city of Rochester Hills and one in Troy.
Investigators believe there are other reports that are related, but have not been able to confirm those.
The incidents have mainly occurred on the southside of Rochester Hills including Monterey, Hazelton, Dearborn, and Villanova Streets, the sheriff's office said.
“It appears this individual may be escalating his behavior with the home invasion in the City of Troy,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We want this guy off the streets as soon as possible.”
Detectives with the Troy Police Department have been "vigorously pursuing all leads" in the home invasion, Troy Police Chief Frank Nastasi said.
If you may have been a victim of the suspected prowler you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.
If you can identify the suspect you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
