The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a mom who allegedly took off with her four children after a court proceeding on Monday, Oct. 28.
The court proceeding was in regards to Selina Anglemyer-Douglas' parental rights concerning her four children's safety, the sheriff's office said.
The court ordered the four children to be taken into protective custody.
Anglemyer-Douglas misled authorities as to the whereabouts of her four children, the sheriff's office said, adding she fled the county with her children following the court proceeding.
Anglemyer-Douglas' vehicle was found abandoned in Roscommon County, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said.
Her and her four children's whereabouts are unknown at this time.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Crawford County central Dispatch at 989-348-6341.
The incident remains under investigation.
