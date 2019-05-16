The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance identifying the suspect or suspects involved in multiple breaking and enterings.
The crimes are happening on the west end of Carsonville, the sheriff's office said.
The crimes have occurred during the night time hours on Saturday, May 11 and early morning hours on Sunday, May 12.
If you saw anything suspicious in the area you are encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 810-648-5361 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000.
