The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two runaway girls.
Frankie Jade Beals, 15, and Elizabeth Ann Lang, 15, ran away on Jan. 26, the sheriff's office said.
Frankie, of Laingsburg, is 5'1" and 130 pounds. She has purple hair.
Elizabeth, of Perry, is 5'5", 110 pounds, and has red/brown hair. She is known to wear all black.
The girls may be with 15-year-old Aaron Oski, of Clinton County, who is also a runaway, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-743-3411 ext. 7223.
