The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two teenagers who walked away from a non-secured placement facility.

Tyler Riley-Gault, 13, and Tye Nelson, 16, both left on foot from their placement, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe the two teens were picked up by another person.

If you have any information on their location contact Central Dispatch.

