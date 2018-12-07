The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a vehicle that was involved in a theft Friday morning.
The vehicle was last seen hooked onto a trailer that was stolen in the area of Melvin, the sheriff's office said.
It happened about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.
If you have any information on the vehicle you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 extension 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.