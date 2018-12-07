Vehicle involved in theft
(Source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office)

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a vehicle that was involved in a theft Friday morning.

The vehicle was last seen hooked onto a trailer that was stolen in the area of Melvin, the sheriff's office said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

If you have any information on the vehicle you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 extension 2.

