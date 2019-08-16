The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help solving a cold case.
Gregory McRoberts was struck and killed by a vehicle on Dec. 12, 1991. He was riding a bicycle on S. Meridian Road near Bradford when it happened.
The incident happened sometime after 7 p.m. north of what was then called the Silver Creek Inn, the sheriff’s office said.
McRoberts’ body was later located in a ditch on S. Meridian Road.
A medical review indicated he died almost instantly from the trauma from the impact, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators believe the vehicle involved may have been a 1982 through 1987 four-door Cutlass Supreme or Cutlass Supreme Brougham that was light blue, red or beige in color.
McRoberts’ family received an anonymous letter years later from the driver. In the letter, the driver explained the incident and made amends to the family, the sheriff’s office said.
The family would like to put closure to their years of speculation and grief by connecting with the writer, the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact the Investigations Division of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 989-839-4621. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.