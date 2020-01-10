Man accused of using fake money
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office

Do you know this man?

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying him.

The man is accused of using a fraudulent bill at a local convenience store on Friday, Jan. 10.

If you can identify him, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-779-3351.

