The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.
The theft happened on Dec. 27.
The sheriff’s office posted photos of the person of interest on its Facebook page.
If you can identify the person or have any information on any vehicle thefts, contact the case deputy at 989-779-3366.
