The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a possible larceny suspect.
The man may be involved in several larcenies from automobiles, the sheriff's office said.
The larcenies happened in "Middletown."
If you have any information, contact Lt. Cory Carson at 989-743-3411 ext. 7223.
