The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a utility trailer.
The trailer was stolen from a business on Bennett Drive in Perry Township about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The suspect’s truck is a Dodge four-door truck that appears to have a different color box/body panels, the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information, contact Det. Lt. Keith Hansen at 989-743-3411 ext. 7225 or 989-720-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.