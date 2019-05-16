Someone is stealing veterans' markers at a Mid-Michigan cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the incident by the Tuscola County Veteran Affairs Office.
It is happening at the Indianfields Township Cemetery, the sheriff's office said.
The Veteran Affairs Office is preparing for Memorial Day and discovered the markers were missing.
If you see someone with one that should not have it, please report it.
The sheriff's office said it violates Michigan law 750.387 - willful destruction of property; memorials of dead; protective or ornamental structures; trees, shrubs, or plants.
