Two teenage boys found a human foot in the Flint River last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
The two teens were going to go fishing along the Flint River shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 when they saw a shoe in the water in the area of Seymour Road and E. Sloan Road in Taymouth Township. The boys retrieved the shoe and believed a foot was inside, the sheriff's office said.
The boys called 911 and deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the scene and confirmed the shoe contained what appeared to be a human foot inside.
"Due to darkness, a search was not conducted at that time and the scene was secured by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. The following morning, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene and searched the river but nothing else was found," the sheriff's office said.
A possible victim has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
When a fisherman says what he caught was a foot, you can be sure it was closer to 7 inches.
